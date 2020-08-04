Police investigating a homicide in Oneida Castle

ONEIDA CASTLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the community of Oneida Castle.

Police tell us there is one victim, and the incident may have been part of a home invasion.

State Route 5 was closed between High Bridge Road and Middle Road for a time on Tuesday afternoon as troopers investigated the incident. The road has since been reopened.

Troopers say there is no reason for the public to be alarmed.

