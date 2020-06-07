Police investigate homicide near Syracuse’s East Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman is dead following a shooting near Syracuse’s East Side early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Ellis St. around 12:51 a.m. for a shooting with injuries call.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the mid-section.
The woman was identified as India Butler, and she was transported to Upstate Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
