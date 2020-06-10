Interactive Maps

Police investigate reported shooting at Parkside Commons

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was a large police presence at the scene of a reported shooting at Parkside Commons on East Fayette Street. 

Officers and emergency crews responded to East Fayette Street, off of Wescott Street, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police were on the scene overnight and into Wednesday morning, taping off the building. 

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to police for more information regarding injuries and suspects, but has not heard back.

