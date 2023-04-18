Town of Dewitt (WSYR-TV) – DeWitt police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night outside the Best Western Plus on Old Collamer Road, just off Carrier Circle in the Town of DeWitt.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say a man was found in the parking lot of the hotel with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on his condition.

