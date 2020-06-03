Interactive Maps

Police investigate shooting incident in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – North Syracuse Police says they are currently investigating a shooting incident in North Syracuse Tuesday night.

North Syracuse Police and Cicero Police responded to Slindes Woods Circle, off Grove Street, for a shots fired call around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

No word yet on any injuries or suspects. The incident is currently under investigation.

NewsChannel 9 will update this story as more information is released.

