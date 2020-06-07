Police investigate shooting near Syracuse’s West Side early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near Syracuse’s West Side early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Tully St. around 2:04 a.m. for a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet casings and evidence that shots were fired.
No injuries or damage were reported, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
