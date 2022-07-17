SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend. One of them, affecting a football game. The other, happening in a popular spot in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.

It was a quiet, normal afternoon in Clinton Square, but it looked like a very different scene just hours earlier. Syracuse Police say that just before 4 a.m. they were called to Clinton Square, where over 100 people had gathered.

“A big disturbance broke out and shots were fired and then shortly after that we had two people arrive at the hospital with gunshot injuries from that incident,” says Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Public Information Officer.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Another shooting happened hours earlier. Police say just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, gunfire rang out in a nearby parking lot, during a semi-pro football game at Meachem Field. Police rushed to the lot along West Seneca Turnpike, near Clary Middle School.

“There was a football game taking place and we got reports of shots fired and officers respond to that area. We located evidence of a shots fired. A vehicle was struck. Thankfully, no one was hit. But it was kind of a chaotic scene, multiple officers were responding,” says Lt. Malinowski.

NewsChannel 9 asked police if they have motives for these shootings. Detectives say it’s too early to say what happened and who was behind the gunfire in the parking lot of Meachem Field. However, they assume there was a fight among people who were there for the game.

“Gun crime, in general, has started to become a parasite on this community. So I would say that it’s something that we all need to be concerned with,” says Lt. Malinowski.

Two separate shootings now being investigated, adding to a long list. The increase in the number of shootings this year, compared to last, is up nearly 40 percent.

Both shootings are currently under investigation. As of right now, no arrests have been made. Make sure to stick with NewsChannel 9 as we continue to follow this developing story.