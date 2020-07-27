Police investigating a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man.

Syracuse Police were called to the hospital around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. The man had been shot in the midsection and was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information on where and when this shooting took place, give the Syracuse Police Department a call at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.