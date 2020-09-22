Police investigating after man dies in Herkimer Street shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after a shooting on Herkimer Street in Syracuse on Monday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Syracuse Police were called to an apartment complex on Herkimer Street for a shooting. There, they found Alexander Ruggiero, 26. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating, and if you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected