Police investigating after man dies in Herkimer Street shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after a shooting on Herkimer Street in Syracuse on Monday.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Syracuse Police were called to an apartment complex on Herkimer Street for a shooting. There, they found Alexander Ruggiero, 26. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are investigating, and if you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.
