Police investigating brawl inside Crossgates Mall in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A viral video of a brawl inside Capital Region Mall has sparked a police investigation.
The fight happened on Christmas Eve at the Beef Jerky Outlet pop-up store in Crossgates Mall, and now the owner of the shop wants to press charges.
The co-owner of the Beef Jerky Outlet said it happened about 45 minutes before store closing. No employees were hurt, but displays and product were damaged.
The owner says another store may have been victim to the action, just minutes before the Beef Jerky Outlet became the center of attention.
So far, police have not made any arrests. The investigation is still ongoing.
