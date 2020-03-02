CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Town of Cortlandville on Monday morning.
The stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Cortland Motel on Route 11.
Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and taken to the hospital where he later died.
A second man was also stabbed, but is expected to survive the injuries.
Police believe that they were the only two involved in the incident.
The identities of the two men involved have not been released.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigating deadly stabbing in Cortlandville
- CNY Diaper Bank Hosts First Ever “Battle of the Brunch”
- How Parents Can Take Control of Their Child’s Cell Phone Use
- Man arrested in connection to homicide, let go on appearance ticket due to bail reform laws
- CNY’s Old School R&B Group UAD Honored With SAMMY Founder’s Award
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App