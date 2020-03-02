Police investigating deadly stabbing in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Town of Cortlandville on Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Cortland Motel on Route 11.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and taken to the hospital where he later died.

A second man was also stabbed, but is expected to survive the injuries.

Police believe that they were the only two involved in the incident.

The identities of the two men involved have not been released.

