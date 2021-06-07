Police investigating early Monday morning homicide in Town of Salina

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred in the Town of Salina Monday. Around 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a stabbing investigation, police say.

Police say that upon their arrival, they found a 32-year-old man deceased from an apparent stab wound. It was determined that the victim was dropped off by a private vehicle, and the incident had happened somewhere off Lemoyne Avenue in the Town of Salina, according to police.

The investigation was turned over to sheriff’s deputies, who located the crime scene in the LeMoyne Mobile Home Park at 1705 Lemoyne Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 435-3081. All calls will be kept confidential.