Police investigating incident where shots were fired into the air after a dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired into the air at The Alpine, located at 401 Butternut Street.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Syracuse Police Department was called to The Alpine. Two female employees were arguing in the parking lot, when the boyfriend of one of the women showed a handgun, then fired shots into the air. The suspect and his girlfriend then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.