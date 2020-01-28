Police investigating robbery inside of Syracuse University academic building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened inside of a Syracuse University academic building on Monday night.
Syracuse University Public Safety Officers and Syracuse Police are looking for a man who they say grabbed money out of a student’s wallet inside Huntington Hall around 6:30 p.m.
The student said the man claimed his car ran out of gas and asked to borrow money. The suspect then took cash from the wallet, threw the wallet on the ground and ran off.
The suspect is a 5’10” male who was wearing a black Verizon jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen headed north on University Avenue and then west on Marshall Street.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or SU’s Department of Public Safety at (315) 443-2224.
