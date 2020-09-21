Police investigating shooting on Syracuse’s Far Westside

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s far west side Monday morning.

Officers responded to a multi-unit apartment complex on Herkimer Street at 11:27 a.m. Monday for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been critically shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Syracuse Police as anyone with information to give them a call at 315-442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected