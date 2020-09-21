Police investigating shooting on Syracuse’s Far Westside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s far west side Monday morning.
Officers responded to a multi-unit apartment complex on Herkimer Street at 11:27 a.m. Monday for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been critically shot.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Syracuse Police as anyone with information to give them a call at 315-442-5222.
