SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Mirabito Gas Station on North Midler Avenue.
Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the gas station for a stabbing call. At the scene, police found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigating stabbing at North Midler Avenue gas station
- Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’ to expire 24-hour posts
- Department of Financial Services to help New York small businesses improve cybersecurity
- Amazon sellers blocked from price gouging hand sanitizer during COVID-19, recoup funds available for New Yorkers
- DOT highway maintenance workers in Columbia County help herd escaped goats after storm
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App