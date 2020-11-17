Police investigating stabbing at North Midler Avenue gas station

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Mirabito Gas Station on North Midler Avenue.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the gas station for a stabbing call. At the scene, police found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.