Police investigating stabbing at Orchard Estates Apartment Complex

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Orchard Estates Apartment Complex in the Town of Salina.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but it is believed to be domestic-related. The victim is being uncooperative.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (315) 435-3051.