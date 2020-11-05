Police looking for man who robbed Phoenix Fastrac

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Phoenix Fastrac on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man approached the cashier and showed a handgun to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect then left on foot, headed towards the Village of Phoenix on State Route 264.

The suspect is described as 6’0” tall and of average build. He was wearing black sweatpants, a gray colored Adidas zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, and tan work boots.

If you recognize the suspect, call New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.