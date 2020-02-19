Police looking for suspect after multiple shots fired into North Syracuse apartment

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in North Syracuse are looking for a suspect after someone fired multiple shots into an apartment on East Taft Road.

The shots were fired into the upstairs apartment and no one was home at the time.

The people in the downstairs apartment were home, but no one was injured.

Police believe that this was a targeted shooting.

According to investigators, witnesses heard nine to 12 shots fire in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was spotted behind several homes located between Lawrence Avenue and East Taft Road just after shots were fired.

The man ran and jumped into a dark-colored sedan and took off.

North Syracuse Police are asking for people to check their surveillance cameras and contact them with any information.

The North Syracuse Police Department can be contacted at (315) 458-5670.

