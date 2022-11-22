LANSING, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.

On November 14, at around 4 p.m., a man wearing a mask, white hat, blue sweater, and cargo pants walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods on Catherwood Rd.

According to police, the man was in the store for about 11 minutes before leaving without paying for several items.

The items include an air gun, a CO2-powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.

If you know this individual, New York State Police are asking that you contact them at 607-561-7400. Reference case 11149265.