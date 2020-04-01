Police: Man arrested after cutting victim in the neck with a sword

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested after police said he cut another man across the neck with a sword.
Joshua Alexander, 30 of the Town of Lyons, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said the incident happened around 2:25 a.m. at Alexander’s residence on Jackson Street.
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Alexander was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.
His arraignment was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Wayne County CAPS court.
