Police: Man arrested after firing handgun from vehicle in City of Oswego

Local News
(Oswego City Police Department)

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department arrested a man after getting reports of a handgun being fired off from a vehicle in the area of West Oneida Street and West Eighth Street.

This happened on March 26 around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a .380 bullet casing in the roadway. After investigating, it was found that there was a verbal dispute between two people the previous day.

One individual involved in the dispute drove to the area of West Oneida Street and West Eighth Street and fired a gun.

Officers were able to get a suspect name and a vehicle description.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Sterling Station Road in Cayuga County and arrested Dylan Holmes, 23 of Sterling, without incident.

Holmes allegedly had a loaded handgun and was the person responsible for firing the gun in the city of Oswego.

After searching the residence, police found a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Holmes was taken to the Oswego City Police Department and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was taken to the Oswego County Jail and then was arraigned on March 27 in Oswego County CAP court.

He was released on his own recognizance on pre-trial release with electronic monitoring, according to police.

