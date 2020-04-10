Police: Man arrested after sexually abusing a child

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Sangerfield man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Robert Rink, 81, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in his home last year. He is also accused of abusing the same child in March of this year.
Rink has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was taken to the Oneida County Jail where he will wait to be arraigned on the charges.
