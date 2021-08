TOWN OF SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday just before 1 p.m., Town of Seneca Falls Police arrested a man following a larceny investigation at Circle K in the Town of Seneca Falls.

Michael S. O’Malley, 37 of Seneca Falls was observed by an employee while placing merchandise into his pocket, passing registers and walking out without paying, police say. He was charged with one count of petit larceny, and was processed and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.