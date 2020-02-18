Police: Man critically injured after being hit by a “blunt object” during a fight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man is under arrested, accused of critically hurting another man in a fight with what police describe as a “blunt object.”

A Syracuse Police spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that the injuries happened in the midst of a fight that occurred around midnight at an apartment on East Belden Avenue, near Pearl Street, immediately behind St. Joseph’s Hospital.

After the fight, police say the suspect, 36-year-old Ross McKinney Jr. ran away. He was spotted by officers on North McBride Street, ran away further and was eventually taken into custody.

McKinney is charged with assault, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.

Throughout the day Tuesday, a heavy police presence has guarded the scene, including a member of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office at one point Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was sent to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition, but police advise that condition may have changed since he was admitted.

This is a developing story. Check back to NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for updates.