Police: Man stabbed in head near downtown Syracuse Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after being stabbed in the head near downtown Syracuse Saturday afternoon.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Salina St. for reports of a stabbing around 1:25 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the head.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive.
After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the alleged stabbing took place in the 600 block of S. Salina St., instead of the 500 block where officers originally responded to.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
