Police: Man stabbed in the head on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who stabbed a man in the head Sunday evening on the city’s North Side.
Police report having officers respond to Butternut Street, just blocks from Schiller Park, around 8pm.
The victim is a 30-year-old man, according to police. The man is listed in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital.
Detectives can be reached at (315) 442-5222.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App