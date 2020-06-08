Police: Man stabbed in the head on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who stabbed a man in the head Sunday evening on the city’s North Side.

Police report having officers respond to Butternut Street, just blocks from Schiller Park, around 8pm.

The victim is a 30-year-old man, according to police. The man is listed in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital.

Detectives can be reached at (315) 442-5222.

