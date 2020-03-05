Police: Mexico man accused of raping victim while they slept

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An investigation has resulted in sex abuse charges for an Oswego County man.
Sheriff’s deputies said the abuse happened at a home in the Town of Palermo last November.
Alex Sova, 20, of Mexico has been charged with rape and sex abuse in the first degree.
Sova was arraigned on the charges and has another court date scheduled for April 6.
