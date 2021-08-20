Police: Missing vulnerable woman from Gates might need medical attention

GATES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a missing vulnerable adult alert from the Gates Town Police Department. Linda Tuller, 75 from Gates is missing.

Linda is 5’5”, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Fairholm Drive in the town of Gates, Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

Linda was driving a 2013 black Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York registration 35109MA. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

The investigation is ongoing. If you see Linda or have any information, call the Gates Town Police Department at (585) 428-6666, or call 9-1-1.