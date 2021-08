CLINTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police are looking for an elderly man that has gone missing in Clinton.

Raymond W. Gates, 84 lives in the Brookdale Clinton Independent Living facility, and was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon walking near a corn field next to the living facility.

If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Raymond Gates, call 9-1-1 or contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.