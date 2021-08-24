Police: Office at Webster Pond in Syracuse vandalized, money and property stolen

SYRACUSE, N.Y.  (WSYR-TV)– On Monday around 9:45 a.m., Syracuse Police responded to Webster Pond at 2004 Valley Drive for a call about a burglary. 

When they arrived, officers investigated an office shed that showed signs of a break in, police said. Police say a laptop was stolen and the office has been ransacked with proceeds for the pond stolen. 

Chad Norton, who works at the office, detailed the destruction in a Facebook post.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help Norton recover the funds for the pond and make up for losses in the office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information, contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.​

