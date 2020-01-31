Police Officer Crisis Intervention Training strives to remove autism stigma

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Officer Steven Abbott has been on the job with the Syracuse Police Department for 20 years. Now, he teaches his fellow officers something he knows about firsthand, as he shares his experience as a police officer and a dad.

“I am a dad of 4 children, 3 boys that are on the autism spectrum. So, I teach about autism and those with cognitive disabilities and how to give officers tips for communicating with people on the spectrum,” said Steven Abbott, Sergeant at the Syracuse Police Department.

“It’s important for them to know, you know, what it’s like being me,” said John Abbott, Sergeant Abbott’s son.

Abbott’s presentation is part of the county’s Crisis Intervention Team Training, which expands the traditional response to a crisis call.

“This class is hugely important and the message we hope to send to the community is that your police officers have now gone that extra step to train themselves to relate to your problems, help you deal with crises and in almost every case, put you in a better place,” said John Cooney, Law Enforcement Coordinator of the Crisis Intervention Training.

It’s a way for officers to build a rapport and learn how to better resolve a situation.

But what makes Sergeant Abbott’s presentation unique…his two sons.

“I’m here because I’m on the autism spectrum, so I wanna give officers a chance to see what somebody on the spectrum is like,” said John Abbott.

“I let the officers talk to them, ask them questions and give them techniques to basically communicate if they ever go on a call and might be dealing with someone on the spectrum,” explained Sergeant Abbott.

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Sergeant Steven Abbott

John’s words of encouragement are to treat those with autism like anyone else.

“I tell them and I stress to them so much, do not undermine my or anyone with autism or anyone’s abilities because we have strengths and we have weaknesses…all of us do,” said John Abbott.

It’s an important lesson anyone can learn from.

Click here for more information on the Crisis Intervention Training.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV

More from NewsChannel 9: