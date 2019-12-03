Police officer injured following Cayuga County car chase

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A member of the New York State Police was hurt after a car chase in Cayuga County.
The officer tried to pull over Reynaldo Ratcliffe Sierra, 23, on Monday in the Town of Sennett. Police say Sierra drove off and eventually started running in the City of Auburn. When the officer caught up with him, they say Sierra resisted arrest, and that’s when the officer was injured.
The officer was treated at the hospital and released. Sierra faces multiple charges, including assault.
