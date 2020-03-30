Police: Ostego Co. healthcare worker arrested after stealing PPE from workplace

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A healthcare worker in Otsego County is under arrest after being accused of stealing various personal protective equipment from her workplace.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said Josie Wright, 33 of Morris, stole a box of face masks and alcohol prep pads from Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

In a statement, deputies said Wright had sent the masks to another person, adding that she may not be the only employee stealing supplies.

Wright is scheduled to be due in court on May 20.