Police presence at Albany-area mall for reports of shots fired

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several police agencies responded to Crossgates Mall Wednesday afternoon for reports of shots fired.
The reports came in to the Guilderland Police Department around 4:15 p.m. Multiple police departments are inside the mall, and New York State Police closed the ramp to Crossgates Boulevard.
A few people spoke to NEWS10 ABC and said it was very chaotic inside the mall.
Western Avenue right outside of the mall is also experiencing heavy traffic, and motorists should seek alternate routes.
