Police presence in the City of Syracuse for reported shots fired call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a huge police presence in the 400 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Syracuse.

911 dispatchers said there was a reported shots fired call that went out around 10:50 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

