Police Reform meetings for Madison & Oswego counties tonight

(WSYR-TV) — Police reform is on the agenda Thursday night in two Central New York counties. Both Madison and Oswego counties are looking for the public’s feedback on proposed plans to submit to the state.

It’s all part of the governor’s executive order, mandating all police agencies in the state adopt a reform plan and submit that plan by April 1, or risk losing funding.

MADISON COUNTY

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan Committee released their draft plan on Sunday.

After initial reaction, the Madison County Sheriff’s office says one of the main focuses is on mental health. Over the next 3 years, the Sheriff’s Office says it is committed to having all of its full-time deputies receive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). CIT trains officers on how to handle emotionally disturbed individuals in a variety of situations.

Another focus of mental health is a call diversion policy put together by the Madison County Mental Health Department and 911, this will begin in March 2021.

The plan also includes purchasing a new records management system that makes it easier to produce reports on data and demographics. The Sheriff’s Office has also made changes to its complaint process.

View the full plan by clicking here.

Two public comment periods will be held virtually. The first is on Thursday, February 18 at 6 p.m. The second will be held on Friday, February 19 at 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to comment email policereform@madisoncounty.ny.gov to be sent a Zoom link. If you’d like to watch, the event will be live streamed on the Madison County YouTube page.

OSWEGO COUNTY

Thursday’s public forum is the second for Oswego County. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse located at 1 Broad Street in Pulaski. The public can participate in person or by phone. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-877-304-9269 using the guest passcode 943570#.

“The purpose of the reform collaborative is to evaluate the existing police agency and produce a reform plan for approval by the Legislature,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup (District 9, Central Square). “As part of this process, we invite residents to share their input and perceptions about the public safety needs of our community.”

Oswego County residents can also provide input by filling out a survey. Click here for that survey.