Police release names of recent homicide victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Syracuse Police Department released the names of recent homicide victims.

On Sunday, July 26, just after 6 p.m., two people were shot on the 200-block of Wolf Street, near Washington Square Park. A 55-year-old woman was shot in the leg. A 24-year-old, later identified as Draquan McDonald, was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

That same day, Syracuse Police responded to the 700-block of Oswego Street just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. The victim has been identified as Luis Ramos-Rodriguez, 27. He was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died.

In a third incident on the same day, police were notified that a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital just before midnight. The victim, identified as Erskine C. Dodson, 42, was shot in his midsection and was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.