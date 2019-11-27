Police remind people to have a plan if they plan to drink

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday night, Armory Square is going to be a popular place to party as it is one of the biggest nights of the year for bars and restaurants in Downtown Syracuse. 

Syracuse Police, along with New York State Police, are going to be cracking down on drinking and driving.  There will be checkpoints set up across New York State. 

New York State Troopers stood with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, earlier Wednesday, reminding people to have a plan if you’re going out.

