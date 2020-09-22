Police remind people to lock their vehicles

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thefts from vehicles, and thefts of vehicles continue to be a huge problem in many Central New York neighborhoods. And we continue to make it easy for crooks to steal our valuables and our cars by not locking doors, and even leaving keys inside. Police are patrolling, but they can’t catch them all.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack at times and you know, we’re trying to use the educational aspect of it to tell folks what they need to do to protect their property, but on the same note, if people see suspicious activity, they need to call us too,” said Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno.