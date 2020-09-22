Police remind people to lock their vehicles

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thefts from vehicles, and thefts of vehicles continue to be a huge problem in many Central New York neighborhoods. And we continue to make it easy for crooks to steal our valuables and our cars by not locking doors, and even leaving keys inside. Police are patrolling, but they can’t catch them all.
“It’s like a needle in a haystack at times and you know, we’re trying to use the educational aspect of it to tell folks what they need to do to protect their property, but on the same note, if people see suspicious activity, they need to call us too,” said Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump sets date to announce SCOTUS pick as GOP locks in votes needed to confirm nominee
- Pattern change will likely bring some relief to drought-stricken parts of CNY
- Police investigating after man dies in Herkimer Street shooting
- Milling project could cause delays for drivers on Route 57
- NYS lawmakers explore COVID-19’s effect on jails and prisons
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App