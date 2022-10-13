BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals.

For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he was pulled over. A patrol officer spotted Thomson’s car, the front license plate missing, turning into the district office’s parking lot without signaling.

Thomson was outside the car and headed into the building when the officer approached him, the report details.

In the report, an officer recalled: “I asked Thomson where he was coming from and if he had anything to drink. Thomson stated, ‘I was at Sal’s. I had one beer.’ When asked for further clarification on what kind of beer Thomson stated, ‘Whatever kind they gave me.’ When asked for more clarification Thomson stated, ‘Craft.’

The officer gave Thomson field sobriety tests right in the parking lot.

The officer writes: “…Thomson was unable to put his right foot in front of his left foot touching heel to toe as he kept missing as he was losing his balance.”

After failing, he was handcuffed and driven to the police station. He was charged with DWI.

Students suspected their superintendent was drunk after he crowd-surfed in the stands during the football game.

The arrest report claims Thomson wanted there to be a video of him crowd surfing at Friday’s football game and handed an unidentified student his phone to record it, along with his wallet. Thomson forgot to retrieve both items, police wrote.

Thomson, who hasn’t responded to requests for comment, was suspended by the Baldwinsville Board of Education Monday. A second special meeting scheduled for Thursday was cancelled just hours after it was announced.