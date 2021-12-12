Police respond to a shooting victim later pronounced dead at Upstate Hospital

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was killed after the bullet pierced his window and struck him in the torso. Police have identified a suspect, who is believed to have fired the shot during a dispute outside a nearby residence. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police report that they responded to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at Upstate Hospital at 2:05 a.m. on December 12.

Police identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Daquan Grobsmith who was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Investigating officers determined that the incident occurred in the 500 block of Pearl Street.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.

