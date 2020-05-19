Police respond to East Syracuse Walmart after reports of 2 unconscious people in parking lot

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, police responded to the East Syracuse Walmart for reports of two unconscious people in a vehicle in the parking lot.
When police arrived, the two people refused medical attention. The officers on the scene started investigating for drugs.
The NYS Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was contacted and helped with the investigation.
Police found a handgun and numerous narcotics at the scene.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
