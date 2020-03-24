Live Now
Police respond to false report of shots fired in Town of Georgetown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Madison County, a number of police agencies rushed to the scene of what turned out to be a false report of people being shot in the Town of Georgetown.

Sheriff’s deputies said a 32-year-old man had claimed that he shot three people. Neighbors in the 3000 block of Chapman Road also reported hearing three shots fired.

No one was shot, but the man was found to be in possession of a rifle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He is now facing a felony weapons charge.

