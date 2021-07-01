Police respond to fatal crash in Oswego involving tractor trailer

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday afternoon around 4:19 p.m., Oswego police and fire departments responded to an accident with injuries involving a tractor trailer and a Ford Taurus on State Route 481 near Churchill Road.

Police say the driver of the Sedan was transported to Upstate Medical Center where they later died of their injuries. Identification of the victim will not be released until their family is notified.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the accident, and State Rt 481 has since been reopened to traffic. The Oswego Police Department was assisted by Menter Ambulance, New York State Police, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.