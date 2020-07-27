Police respond to shots fired call on Berger Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shots fired called on the 100-block of Berger Avenue just after midnight Monday.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, and one home was struck. There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has information, give the Syracuse Police Department a call at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

