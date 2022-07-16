SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Police Department is investigating shots fired at the athletic field near Clary Middle School.

It happened just before 9:00pm Saturday during a football game. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots after a fight in the parking lot.

Officers found evidence of gun shots as well as an active fight when they arrived. They also found a car that had been hit by gunfire. No shooting victims were found and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

The Syracuse Police Department would also like to thank the community members in advance for all and all assistance they can provide.