Police search for missing 2-month-old and mother, child believed to be endangered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has issued a New York State Missing Child alert for the disappearance of a 2-month-old boy, who officials believe to be endangered.

Harlem Roberts is 8 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on West Avenue in Rochester with his mother India Roberts, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday — who is also missing.

India is 5 foot, 3 inches and 140 pound. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white leggings.

Officials say they may have traveled to Perinton.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at (585) 428-6666 or 911.