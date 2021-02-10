Police searching for answers in fatal Montezuma hit-and-run

MONTEZUMA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man has died after a hit-and-run accident along Route 31 in the town of Montezuma on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 31 between Mentz Church Road and Old State Route 31 when the driver hit a pedestrian.

The victim, Donald Condes, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two additional vehicles traveling westbound also appeared to hit the victim.

State Police say they are looking for information on an unknown colored SUV that may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or the accident is asked to contact the New York State Police in Auburn at 315-255-2767 or 315-253-3103.