AMBOY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A heavy piece of machinery has gone missing in Oswego County.

New York State Police in Hastings is currently investigating the theft of a yellow 2017 Caterpillar 307E2 excavator that was taken from private property on County Route 17 in the town of Amboy.

According to State Police, the excavator was stolen sometime between April 14 and April 16.

Those with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.